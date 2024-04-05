Le bugie sul riciclo della plastica

Dharna Noor per il Guardian mette in luce il ruolo delle aziende produttrici nella promozione del riciclaggio della plastica, portata avanti anche se le stesse erano consapevoli da decenni dell’impraticabilità della gestione dei rifiuti, sia dal punto di vista economico che tecnico.

Secondo un recente rapporto del Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) le compagnie hanno mentito. Il processo di riciclo della plastica richiede una cernita meticolosa perché le numerose varietà di plastica non possono essere riciclate insieme e inoltre il materiale si degrada ad ogni riutilizzo, limitandone il riuso a uno o due cicli.

“The companies lied,” said Richard Wiles, president of fossil-fuel accountability advocacy group the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI), which published the report. “It’s time to hold them accountable for the damage they’ve caused.” Plastic, which is made from oil and gas, is notoriously difficult to recycle. Doing so requires meticulous sorting, since most of the thousands of chemically distinct varieties of plastic cannot be recycled together. That renders an already pricey process even more expensive. Another challenge: the material degrades each time it is reused, meaning it can generally only be reused once or twice.