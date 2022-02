L’emergenza coronavirus – 7 – 13 febbraio 2022

di Perodatrent

NPR riporta e commenta i risultati di studi di sieroepidemiologia fatti in Malawi sul sangue dei donatori conservato nell’ultimo anno.

Da questi risulterebbe che 80% dei donatori ha anticorpi contro varianti di SARS Cov 2, mentre i casi di malattia riportati nello stato sono stati molto pochi.

The country’s population is very young — it has a median age of around 18, he notes. This suggests most infections prior to omicron’s arrival were probably asymptomatic ones unlikely to show up in official tallies. People wouldn’t have felt sick enough to go to the hospital. And coronavirus tests were in short supply in the country and therefore were generally used only for people with severe symptoms or who needed tests for travel.