L’Italia sarà il primo paese del G7 a sostenere ufficialmente l’iniziativa cinese della Nuova via della seta [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Italy is preparing to become the first G7 country to formally endorse China’s controversial Belt and Road global investment drive, in a move that has drawn a sharp response from the White House and is likely to cause alarm in Brussels. Michele Geraci, undersecretary in the economic development ministry, told the Financial Times that Rome planned to sign a memorandum of understanding to support the contentious infrastructure programme by the end of March during a visit to Italy by Chinese president Xi Jinping.