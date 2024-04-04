Giù le mani. I movimenti online contro la masturbazione [EN]

Qual è l’ultima volta che vi siete masturbati? Una domanda che, a seconda delle fasi della vita, può avere molte risposte. NPR pubblica un’inchiesta su un movimento, quasi esclusivamente maschile, che predica la completa e totale astensione dall’atto della masturbazione.

“Nothing scares me. Nothing hurts me anymore,” a young YouTuber tells the camera as snowflakes cut across the frame. He is shirtless in a Michigan January, he tells viewers, to make a point about embracing discomfort in order to become a great, powerful man. The YouTuber, who goes by the handle iamLucid, tells the camera he can stand the below-freezing temperature because he has been taking cold showers every day and, crucially, hasn’t masturbated to pornography in a year. “That’s the most beta thing you can do. That’s the weakest thing any man can do,” he says.”

Il movimento che pratica l’astensione dalla pornografia, o NoFap, come si definiscono, si può ricondurre all’internet dei primi anni ’00, in alcuni piccoli forum legati al bodybuilding. Ma è solo nel 2011 che uno studente universitario, Alexander Rhodes, aprì il primo subreddit ufficiale dedicato al tema. Da lì, seppur carsicamente, l’idea si è propagata in maniera esplosiva.

Measuring the online and offline influence of nofap content is difficult. A 2022 study in the International Journal of Impotence Research by a group of urologists who studied social media content found “semen retention” and its related hashtags to be the most popular men’s health topic on TikTok and Instagram. Unlike every other men’s health topic they studied, none of the semen retention posts were coming from doctors.

Rhodes, intuendo il potenziale commerciale dell’idea, aprì rapidamente una società, NoFap LLC, un sito, e registrò i principali termini inventati dalla community come marchi.

Il secondo protagonista della popolarità del movimento è Gary Wilson. Wilson, senza la minima competenza medica, nel 2012 dedicò un fortunato TEDx alla pornografia e ai suoi millantati effetti sul cervello maschile. Quell’interevento divenne molto rapidamente virale e contribuì a lanciare ancora di più il movimento NoFap tra i giovani maschi. Wilson non ha mai presentato alcun contributo medico a sostegno delle proprie teorie.

Benché le teorie siano ufficialmente rivolte ad entrambi i sessi, i frequentatori dei forum che incitano all’astinenza sono in assoluta prevalenza uomini. Spesso i post lasciano intravedere esperienze umane profondamente segnate da solitudine, insicurezza ed una generale inesperienza dal punto di vista sessuale. La communitiy ha anche delle evidenti contiguità con il mond dell’alt-right e, in generale, atteggiamenti misogini o razzisti sono quantomeno comuni, se non tollerati.

Scholars who study the nofap world note that it emerged alongside what’s called the manosphere, a collection of online spaces devoted to the idea that men are under threat from feminism and modern life. That view thrives offline as well. A national poll conducted in late 2022 found that 4 out of 10 Americans believe society has become too “soft and feminine.” Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson did a special for Fox in 2022 called The End of Men, drawing attention to “the decline of manhood, of virility, of physical health, all of which together threaten to doom our civilization.” In masturbation abstinence groups, the ubiquity of internet porn is often framed as a major factor in this alleged decline, and abstaining from masturbation is held up as the cure.

Il cuore dell’ideologia del movimento è una presupposta “dipendenza” dalla pornografia, che, però, non è un fenomeno riconosciuto dalla psichiatria. I pochi dati disponibili, invece, sembrano indicare che chi si definisca “dipendente dalla pornografia” abbia, in realtà, un consumo di materiale pornografico estremamente minore della media. L’astinenza assoluta viene presentata come unico rimedio, salvo poi generare frustrazione e risentimento di fronte ad ogni, inevitabile, fallimento.