Nobel per la fisica 2023, le motivazioni

Sul sito dell’organizzazione del Premio Nobel, una spiegazione delle motivazioni per il riconoscimento ad Agostini, Krausz e L’Huillier.

The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.