One year in a struggling British state school [EN]

In un lungo articolo dietro soft paywall (qui il link alternativo) il Financial Times racconta le difficoltà della scuola pubblica inglese.

Mancanza cronica di fondi, ragazzini da contesti sociali disagiati, gli effetti molto concreti della pandemia sulla salute e sulla socialità nelle famiglie: l’articolo è raccontato dal punto di vista di Glyn Potts, preside del Newman Roman Catholic College a Oldham, poco distante da Manchester.

Every lunchtime, hundreds of schoolchildren materialised from all directions, jostling out of their classrooms and descending noisily down staircases to the benches below. Many rushed off to collect hot food or to the ever-popular panini counter. But from his vantage point above, Potts could see that some of them were just waiting, hanging back until right before the bell rang to signal the end of the lunch break. More and more kids had begun sidling up to the dinner ladies at the end of lunch break, asking if any chips were going spare.

These were the “jam” kids, Pott’s term for children whose families were “just about managing” and so didn’t meet the British government’s threshold for free school meals. The jam kids were now routinely coming into school without the £2 they needed for a hot dish, a pudding and a drink. They were queueing for scraps.