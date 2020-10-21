Scuola e introversione [EN]

Il modello educativo che si cerca di implementare attualmente nel mondo è fatto di cooperazione e attività di gruppo, con un accento sull’attivazione degli studenti di fronte a una molteplicità di stimoli.

Alcuni studenti, però, preferirebbero avere tempo e spazio per concentrarsi in una quiete non disturbata da troppe interazioni sociali, che invece gli costano fatica.

Non sarà il caso che agli studenti introversi sia data la possibilità di realizzare il loro potenziale in santa pace? Ne parla un articolo di Atlantic:

I started reflecting on this recently after observing classes at a public high school in California. (I teach English at a different public high school and visited the school as a professional-development activity.) All but four of the 26 teachers I witnessed had their students arranged in groups or with partners. Such formations aren’t necessarily irreconcilable with the needs of introverts, but these arrangements can inherently enable noisy, distracting conditions that make learning particularly difficult for certain students.

Sulla stessa falsariga, sempre su Atlantic, ci si chiede se non sia il caso di dare un po’ di requie anche agli insegnanti introversi.

And Jessica Honard, the author of the book Introversion in the Classroom: How to Avoid Burnout and Encourage Success, told me that she left the teaching profession because she never had the time to recharge after constant exposure to such a stimulating environment. Claiming that she’s known many other teachers who have left because of exhaustion, Honard primarily blamed a lack of awareness and understanding of introverted personality types. She explained: “It’s a constant bombardment of social stimulation, and most teachers simply are not taught how to cope with it.”