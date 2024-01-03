Studio olandese: l’immigrazione costa 17 miliardi di euro l’anno

Ralph Schoellhammer su Unherd riporta e commenta i risultati di uno studio dell’università di Amsterdam sugli effetti dell’immigrazione sulle finanze pubbliche olandesi.

A team led by mathematician Jan H. van de Beek at the University of Amsterdam estimates that the Dutch government spent approximately €17 billion per year on migration in the period between 1995 and 2019, meaning that more than one billion euros went to migration-related issues every month.

The study digs deeper still: annual net costs of non-Western immigration amount to €17 billion and the annual net benefits of Western immigration total one billion euros. Distinguishing between Western and non-Western migration patterns, the study comes to a startling conclusion: if immigration remains at 2015-2019 levels, the annual budget burden will increase from €17 billion in 2016 to about €50 billion. This is an increase that the welfare state would most likely not survive.