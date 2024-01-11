The dominance of platform food

Arun Gupta su Dissent Magazine introduce i cibi piattaforma e la loro ubiquità nella dieta americana. La definizione di cibi piattaforma deriva dal linguaggio militare, che divide le sue spese in tre categorie: navi, aerei e altri veicoli. Queste tre categorie sono definite “piattaforme” poichè possono essere modificate e aggiornate con armi e sistemi elettronici sempre più avanzati. Allo stesso modo, i cibi piattaforma sono basati su riso, mais e grano, che hanno nutrito l’umanità sin dall’inizio della civilizzazione e che tuttora contribuiscono al 50% del nostro apporto calorico, e che possono essere accompagnati ad altri prodotti per produrre varianti sempre nuove. Esempi di cibi piattaforma sono i burger, i tacos, le pizze, e i panini.

Platform foods can easily swap components to create the illusion of variety. Fatburger, for example, has thousands of variations based on all possible combinations of garnishes, sauces, cheeses, proteins, and buns. The illusion of variety extends across platform foods as well. Consider pepperoni pizza, carne asada burritos, cheesesteaks, pasta bolognese, and cheeseburgers. They are but variations of wheat, beef, and cheese.

Dal punto di vista della produzione di massa, i prodotti piattaforma hanno molti vantaggi:

Fewer raw materials mean economies of scale, lower costs, and higher profits. Fewer inputs also align with capital’s tendency toward monopoly. In its quest for efficiency and profit, capital has reduced the number of plants humans regularly eat from 6,000 species to just nine. Quantity has replaced diversity, shearing the human diet to a few goods produced at mind-boggling scale.

L’autore conclude che i cibi piattaforma siano frutto della scienza e del capitalismo moderno: