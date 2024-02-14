Tunnel economy – i tunnel di Gaza

In seguito all’attacco di Hamas e alla guerra che ne è scaturita si è tornato a parlare dei tunnel sotterranei che attraversano la striscia di Gaza. Questa estesa rete, colloquialmente definita “la metro di Gaza”, a cui la maggior parte dei giornalisti, dei politici e l’esercito israeliano fa riferimento parlandone come de “i tunnel di HAMAS”, ha in realtà un lunga storia, che precede di molto l’ascesa di Hamas, e ha avuto un ruolo fondamentale per l’intera economia della Striscia.

L’economista e blogger Frances Coppola ne ripercorre l’evoluzione su Substack, a partire dai trattati di pace tra Israele ed Egitto del 1980, che hanno diviso in 2 la città di Rafah. Inizialmente costruiti per collegare le famiglie arabe divise dal nuovo confine, i tunnel furono fin da subito utilizzati per contrabbandare prodotti di consumo e medicine.

Gli accordi di Oslo e la prospettiva di una riunificazione di Gaza e la Cisgiordania cambiarono la politica israeliana, influenzando il ruolo dei tunnel, che assunsero fin da subito importanza strategica per l’economia della Striscia:

In preparation for Gaza’s reunification with the West Bank and the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Israel built a wall around the enclave and progressively tightened controls on the movement of goods and people. Unsurprisingly, Gazans responded by building more tunnels. As a result, Gaza’s economy grew despite Israel’s restrictions. In 1999, when a new corridor between Gaza and the West Bank opened, the tunnel economy expanded to benefit the West Bank too

In seguito alla seconda Intifada, le operazioni dell’esercito israeliano per la realizzazione di una zona franca di 100m a ridosso del confine (la cosiddetta “Philadelphi Route”), portarono alla scoperta e alla distruzione dei primi tunnel.

L’impatto sull’economia di Gaza fu importante, ma temporaneo. La costruzione dei tunnel non venne affatto fermata, anzi, e procedette più spedita di prima, sebbene il suo impatto sull’economia della Striscia non venne riconosciuto:

The Gazans simply built longer and deeper tunnels, bypassing Israel’s border restrictions and compensating for the loss of air and sea connections. By the time Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, Gaza’s economy was booming again. The World Bank, completely ignoring the resurgence of the tunnel economy, incredibly says this extraordinary recovery was due to (unsustainable) fiscal stimulus from the Palestinian Authority, increased bank credit, and some loosening of Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods and people.

Nel 2006, Israele non riconobbe l’esito delle elezioni nella striscia di Gaza, e impose una serie di ulteriori restrizioni all’economia: trattenne le tasse raccolte in vece dell’Autorità Palestinese, restrinse ulteriormente il movimento di merci e persone, arresto diversi membri del neonato governo e invase la Striscia.

According to the IMF, the worsening security situation had a devastating effect on the economy of Palestine: Production has been lost due to outright destruction of physical infrastructure and assets, or dampened by the numerous closures and checkpoints, the shortage of funds to finance government spending, as well as by the increased uncertainty about the Palestinian territories’ prospects.

Nel 2007, dopo la cacciata di Fatah da parte di Hamas e la reazione combinata dell’Egitto – che rafforzò il confine con la Striscia – e di Israele – che impose un duro embargo – l’economia di Gaza non co.llassò come previsto, ma anzi, crebbe a sorpresa, ancora una volta grazie ai tunnel:

The brutal siege, whose stated aim, according to Israeli sources, was to “keep Gaza’s economy on the brink of collapse,” failed in its objective. Instead, Gaza’s economy recovered – rapidly. From 2008 to 2012, it boomed. The reason was, once again, tunnels. According to Nicholas Pelham of Columbia University, the Hamas-led government of Gaza presided over a tunnel-building frenzy funded by massive public and private sector investment. Tunnel construction became a principal driver of the Gaza economy and a major source of employment, paying better wages than in many other industries. Israel was blockading building supplies, but no matter, Gazans brought concrete and other materials in through existing tunnels and used them to build more and better tunnels. By December 2008, over 500 new tunnels had been built. Items on Israel’s extensive and arbitrary list of “banned goods” were of course routinely smuggled through the tunnels, but so too were items not subject to the blockade, because it was easier, quicker and cheaper to bring them in through the tunnels. Gaza had become, in effect, a freeport.

Nel 2010, su pressioni statunitensi, l’Egitto avvio una iniziativa volta al contenimento dei tunnel, iniziando i lavori per costruire barriere più profonde. L’impegno però fu scarso, gli Stati Uniti tolsero il loro sostegno all’iniziativa, e l’estensione della rete di tunnel crebbe di 10 volte.

Nonostante i tentativi di Israele e dell’Egitto di contenere l’espansione dei tunnel, a mettere in crisi il sistema fu la riduzione delle restrizioni alla circolazione delle merci e delle persone, che ridusse la dipendenza dai tunnel per gli approvigionamenti:

[…] in June 2010 international pressure forced it to lift its ban on the import of commercial goods. This had a catastrophic effect on the tunnel economy. As goods flooded into Gaza, prices crashed. By the end of 2010, half the smuggling tunnels were no longer operative, and many others had reduced traffic. But the export ban was never lifted. By mid-2012, unemployment was rising, and growth had tailed off. The election of Muslim Brotherhood to power in mid-2012 raised hopes that Gaza could normalise relations with Egypt, enabling above-ground (and above board) trade to develop, further reducing reliance on the tunnels and fostering growth of legitimate export industries and manufacturing.

Sebbene i tunnel vengano descritti come un’infrastruttura completamente militare, il loro ruolo per l’economia della Striscia fu determinante:

Most of the tunnels were built by private sector operators for economic purposes, and although Hamas’s tax revenues from tunnel traffic were no doubt partly used to pay for weapons and military infrastructure, the smuggling itself caused Gaza’s economy to boom and enabled the rebuilding of its shattered physical infrastructure. Indeed, so successful was the tunnel economy that for a while it looked as if Gaza could even end its dependence on Israel and international aid – a commitment Hamas had made in its election campaign of 2006.

La rete di tunnel di oggi è ridotta rispetto al passato, e la sua riduzione da partire dal 2014 ha compromesso l’economia della Striscia, che da allora non si è più ripresa.