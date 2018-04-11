Come contrastare la cattiva economia [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato).

Secondo l’editorialista economico Ferdinando Giuliano lo scetticismo verso gli economisti che ha seguito la crisi ha dato spazio alla diffusione nel dibattito pubblico a una fake economics o cattiva economia, che una delle fonti citate nell’articolo chiama negazionismo economico. Giuliano ritiene che la distinzione tra tesi economicamente fondate e il negazionismo economico stia nel rigore con cui vengono giudicate:

Of course, even a rigorously established consensus among economists can be wrong. But many of the economists who peddle highly unconventional theories get away with almost no scrutiny. They shun the techniques that are standard in the profession. They don’t publish in competitive journals, arguing that these publications are biased against their work. The discipline is much more open to a variety of views than its critics concede, but that means subjecting them to a degree of rigor that most of these dissenters aren’t prepared for.