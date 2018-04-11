Come contrastare la cattiva economia [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato).
Secondo l’editorialista economico Ferdinando Giuliano lo scetticismo verso gli economisti che ha seguito la crisi ha dato spazio alla diffusione nel dibattito pubblico a una fake economics o cattiva economia, che una delle fonti citate nell’articolo chiama negazionismo economico. Giuliano ritiene che la distinzione tra tesi economicamente fondate e il negazionismo economico stia nel rigore con cui vengono giudicate:
Of course, even a rigorously established consensus among economists can be wrong. But many of the economists who peddle highly unconventional theories get away with almost no scrutiny. They shun the techniques that are standard in the profession. They don’t publish in competitive journals, arguing that these publications are biased against their work. The discipline is much more open to a variety of views than its critics concede, but that means subjecting them to a degree of rigor that most of these dissenters aren’t prepared for.
La difesa del mondo da questa cattiva economia dovrebbe essere compito sia dei media, che dovrebbero distinguere studiosi accreditati da polemisti con poca esperienza, sia, principalmente, degli economisti, che dovrebbero impegnarsi a difendere la propria professione in pubblico:
For a start, they should be much clearer about what academic theories can and cannot say. Macroeconomic forecasting is particularly tricky, since models normally have much less predictive power than economists dare to admit.
