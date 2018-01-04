Come le bombe prodotte in Italia uccidono una famiglia in Yemen [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Un breve video del New York Times riepiloga la questione dei rapporti tra l’azienda sarda RWM e l’Arabia Saudita, che impiegherebbe le le armi prodotte in Italia per i bombardamenti che sta conducendo da anni in Yemen:

One of the airstrikes on Tuesday hit a busy marketplace in Attazziah, a district in the southwestern province of Taiz. That attack, the United Nations said, killed 54 civilians, including the eight children, and wounded 32 more.

The market was used to sell vegetables and khat, the narcotic leaves widely consumed in Yemen and the Horn of Africa. It was hit during its busiest time, around 8 a.m., said Tawfeeq Al Sufi, a relative of one of the victims.

Mr. Sufi said that shrapnel struck his cousin in the abdomen. “Right before he bled out,” he said, “ he gave someone his cellphone and said, ‘Call my family and tell them I died.’ ” The man had a wife and four children, Mr. Sufi said.