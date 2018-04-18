I medici di Douma hanno subito “intimidazioni estreme” [EN]

A cura di @Danilo c.

Il Guardian ha pubblicato alcune testimonianze dei medici siriani che hanno prestato soccorso dopo il presunto attacco chimico del 7 aprile nell’ enclave ribelle di Douma:

A number of doctors who spoke to the Guardian this week say the intimidation from the regime has increased in the past five days, a timeframe that coincides with the arrival in Damascus of a team from the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which aims to determine whether chemical weapons were used. All the medics insisted on anonymity, citing the fear for their lives and those of their families.