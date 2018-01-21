Reinventare la ruota [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

Next Big Future ci introduce ad un nuovo tipo di ruota, inventata da Andrea Mocellin, pieghevole e resistente che potrebbe essere impiegata nelle moto e nelle biciclette:

The foldable wheel including a double hub, a rim with rubberized sectors, and spokes pivotly connecting each hub with the sectors of the rim. The sectors of the rim can be figured, starting from an extended condition of forming the wheel in which the hubs are mutually approached, in a collapsed condition in which the hubs are mutually spaced apart along the wheel axis. The spokes are pivoted to the hubs substantially on the wheel axis and in the collapsed condition the sectors of the rim extend longitudinally between the two hubs.