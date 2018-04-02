Si può aggiustare il futuro?

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).
Su Rivista Studio, un articolo di Federico Sarica sul libro How to fix the future, un saggio dell’imprenditore Andrew Keen da poco uscito negli Stati Uniti:
Il vento estremista e antipolitico che soffia nelle urne di mezzo mondo, il rafforzamento di leadership post-democratiche che si affermano con ampio consenso popolare nell’altra metà, la sensazione, diffusa fra milioni di cittadini, di non riuscire a stare dietro ai ritmi elevatissimi dei cambiamenti epocali che stiamo vivendo. E da qui la rabbia, la solitudine, lo smarrimento, il conseguente sfibrarsi di un discorso pubblico e di un sistema di valori assodato e condiviso. La percezione, ormai conclamata, che si sia rotto il futuro.
Cos’è successo? Le tesi che vanno per la maggiore sostengono che sono gli effetti dell’allargarsi, drammatico, del solco fra un’élite globale, urbana e istruita – ristretta, ristrettissima – che marcia verso il futuro col vento in poppa dei benefici della società aperta, e un popolo – largo, larghissimo, dalla classe media in giù – che fatica a riorganizzarsi e a trovare nuove collocazioni e certezze nel mondo fluido, senza frontiere e in cerca di identità. Fine dell’analisi? Probabilmente no.
Ne parla anche John Naughton sul Guardian:
Many years ago the cultural critic Neil Postman predicted that the future of humanity lay somewhere in the area between the dystopian nightmares of two English writers – George Orwell and Aldous Huxley. Orwell believed that we would be destroyed by the things we fear – surveillance and thought-control; Huxley thought that our undoing would be the things that delight us – that our rulers would twig that entertainment is more efficient than coercion as a means of social control.
Then we invented the internet, a technology that – it turned out – gave us both nightmares at once: comprehensive surveillance by states and corporations on the one hand; and, on the other, a strange kind of passive addiction to devices, apps and services which, like the drug soma in Huxley’s Brave New World, possess “all the advantages of Christianity and alcohol and none of their defects”.
