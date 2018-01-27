The Fate of the Party [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Morello.

Il magazine Jacobin intervista Gian Mario Cazzaniga, dirigente del movimento operaio italiano, sul destino del Partito Comunista Italiano, i cambiamenti interni ed esterni al partito e le sue strategie socioeconomiche.

The focus of the discussion was the following: should the Left begin to address a different social bloc, in accordance with the new historical phase, in order to push for social reforms that would radically transform Italian capitalism in a truly socialist way? This theoretical and political conflict took place within both the PSI and the PCI, as well as within the CGIL, with a combative minority pushing for a modernization of Togliatti’s original strategy. Unfortunately, the modernizing minority lost that crucial battle.