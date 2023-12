L’agricoltura californiana e l’uso delle falde acquifere sotterranee

Reasons to be cheerful ospita un articolo di Elizabeth Hewitt all’interno della rubrica Waterline, finanziata da una sovvenzione della Walton Family Foundation, che raccoglie una serie di esplorazioni sul rapporto tra acqua, clima e cibo.

Elizabeth Hewitt spiega come gli agricoltori in California stiano usando le inondazioni per ricaricare le falde acquifere sotterranee, svolgendo un ruolo cruciale nel ripristinarne i livelli durante gli anni particolarmente piovosi, grazie all’inondazione dei terreni delle loro aziende agricole con l’acqua piovana.

For generations, during dry periods, California farmers have pumped water from deep underground to keep their crops hydrated when surface water supplies are scarce. Gemperle is no exception. Like many of her fellow farmers in California’s agricultural Central Valley, in dry years she turns to underground aquifers to irrigate the 135-acre almond farm she runs with her brother in Turlock.

Le annate siccitose stanno diventando sempre più frequenti e gli agricoltori californiani trattano questa falda acquifera sotterranea come una sorta di banca: sono i principali utilizzatori, ma concorrono anche a ripristinare le riserve idriche sotterranee.

These dry years are becoming more frequent –– the megadrought in the American West has made the past 22 years that region’s driest in at least 12 centuries. With less rain, farmers increasingly lean on the state’s aquifers to make up the difference. As a result, between 2003 and 2021, the Central Valley’s supply of groundwater diminished by the equivalent of 1.4 times the capacity of the country’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead. Under California’s system, farms that take on excess water to recharge aquifers can extract additional water from those aquifers during dry periods. But if farmers are the biggest takers of California’s dwindling groundwater supply, they are also becoming critical players in filling those aquifers back up. This year, Gemperle Orchards joined a growing number of farms helping to replenish overdrawn aquifers by flooding their orchards and fields with excess stormwater during wet seasons and letting it soak into the ground.

L’approvvigionamento idrico della Central Valley è una questione di interesse nazionale:

Di fronte alla crisi delle acque sotterranee, nel 2014 la California ha approvato il Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, una legge che ha affidato alle autorità idriche locali la gestione delle acque sotterranee, autorizzandole non solo a regolare la quantità di acque estratte, ma anche a cercare opportunità per ricostituire le falde in anni con molte precipitazioni.

Sul sito governativo è possibile approfondire i contenuti del Sustainable Grounwater Management Act:

Elizabeth Hewitt racconta come nel 2011 Don Cameron abbia iniziato a sperimentare l’inondazione dei campi nel suo ranch e a valutarne gli effetti:

Don Cameron noticed that the groundwater levels on Terranova Ranch, where he is vice president and general manager, in Helm, California, were dropping by a foot or more each year. So, during the wet winter of 2011, when the wine grape vines were dormant and the regions’ rivers were running high, Cameron inundated the vineyard. “Our neighbors thought we were pretty crazy to do that,” he says. “They thought we were going to kill [our crops].”

But Cameron was confident the vines could handle it — he’d seen grapes survive in high waters before. Sure enough, the vines were unharmed. And that summer, his groundwater levels were higher.

He’s repeated the process in every rainy year since, including this one. Since March, Terranova has been flooding vineyards, pistachio orchards and 350 acres of additional farmland with stormwater. The water got up to three and a half feet deep, which killed about 50 pistachio trees. But by the end of June, the farm had absorbed enough water to cover 15,000 acres a foot deep (a measurement called acre feet), and groundwater levels were rising. “I’m optimistic that we’ll see a rise as we move into the later summer and fall,” says the veteran farmer, preparing for a stretch of scorching 110-degree days.