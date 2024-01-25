Come hanno fatto gli “instant noodles” a conquistare il mondo

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che descrive il successo planetario di un piatto di origine estremo-orientale, i noodles.

La sua rapida diffusione viene attribuita al basso costo, alla facilità di preparazione e al gusto piacevole, anche per la presenza di una quantità di sale che secondo gli epidemiologi è troppo alta per la salute. Non per ultimo, un fattore che ha contribuito all’aumento della richiesta è stata la tecnica usata per propagandare l’uso dei noodles: mirare alla fascia di età più giovane, nella convinzione che i gusti sviluppati da giovani si manterranno anche nelle età più mature.

Maggi noodles tried to win adults over, and they failed woefully and packed up. Indomie saw this error and took a different strategy,” Opeyemi Famakin, a popular food critic in Nigeria, told the Guardian. “Go for the kids. Catch them young so they grow with you and, by default, become loyal. Millennials in Nigeria grew up eating Indomie. They [were] also sold the two-minute cook time. No dish in Nigeria cooks as fast as two minutes…

… What appeals is that you are not able to forget the taste. We know these foods are hyper-palatable and it’s natural that once you have something salty or sweet, you want to have it again. They have designed it like that.