Come la leader italiana di estrema destra ha imparato a smettere di preoccuparsi e ad amare l’immigrazione [EN]

Politico.eu fa il punto sulla politica del governo Meloni in tema di immigrazione. Da un lato, nonostante gli scontri con le ONG e gli accordi con la Tunisia, lei non è riuscita a fermare l’immigrazione irregolare, dato che quest’anno ha addirittura visto un forte aumento degli sbarchi. Dall’altro, il recente decreto flussi ha potenzialmente aperto la porta all’immigrazione legale di centinaia di migliaia di persone. Si tratta di sviluppi in forte contrasto con le promesse che aveva fatto Giorgia Meloni prima di salire al potere.

Coming at a time when the right and far right are in ascendance ahead of the European Parliament election next spring, Meloni’s policies represent an important course correction for the Continent’s conservative bloc, as fiery rhetoric yields to the cold practicalities of governing.

“Once in government, you need to find solutions, instead of scapegoats,” said Claudio Cerasa, the editor of the Italian centrist daily Il Foglio.

(…)

Meloni’s legal migration decree estimates Italy needs 833,000 new migrants over the next three years to fill in the gap in its labor force. It opens the door to 452,000 workers over the same period to fill seasonal jobs in sectors like agriculture and tourism as well as long-term positions like plumbers, electricians, care workers and mechanics.

“This is a super pragmatic behavior,” said Matteo Villa, a migration expert at the ISPI think tank in Italy. “There has been a change in narrative.”

Given Italy’s rules on family reunification, which allow residents to bring in relatives, “it’s easy to predict that over something like 10 years, these figures will triple,” bringing in about 1.5 million migrants, said Maurizio Ambrosini, a professor of sociology and an expert on migration at Milan’s university.