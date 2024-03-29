Gli alberi rallentano l’aumento della temperatura nel sud-est degli USA

Il Guardian riporta e commenta i risultati di uno studio che ha valutato le temperature al suolo rilevate da stazioni meteorologiche e da satelliti sugli Stati Uniti.

Il sud-est del paese presenta temperature meno calde di altre aree e questo risultato viene ipoteticamente attribuito alla presenza di vaste zone riforestate (spontaneamente o con rimboschimenti programmati), dopo che un secolo fa erano state abbandonate dagli agricoltori che trovavano più conveniente trasferirsi in città per trovare lavoro nell’industria.

The reforestation has been remarkable and we have shown this has translated into the surrounding air temperature,” said Mallory Barnes, an environmental scientist at Indiana University who led the research. “The ‘warming hole’ has been a real mystery and while this doesn’t explain all of it, this research shows there is a really important link to the trees coming back…

… The researchers cautioned that bringing back trees hasn’t been the sole cause of the stalled warming, with factors such as airborne pollutants, which block incoming sunlight, and agricultural irrigation also potential causes. But Barnes said that the findings should further bolster efforts to provide thoughtful reforestation…