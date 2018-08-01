Gli omega-3 non offrono protezioni contro arresti cardiaci o infarti [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian riporta che la Cochrane Library ha appena pubblicato una revisione dell’effetto degli acidi grassi omega-3 sulle malattie cardiovascolari. I risultati smorzano le aspettative che da anni convincono i medici a prescriverli e i malati ad assumerli.

Gli studiosi hanno esaminato 79 trial randomizzati, e hanno scartato dall’esame quelli che presentavano problemi metodologici per cui i risultati avrebbero potuto essere stati deviati da qualche bias. I 25 trial rimasti non hanno dimostrato una riduzione né della mortalità generale, né della mortalità o morbilità per malattie cardiovascolari.

The researchers embarked on their systematic review at the request of the World Health Organisation, which is updating its guidance on polyunsaturated fats. The belief that omega-3 supplements could protect against cardiovascular diseases came from a couple of positive results from trials in the late 1980s and early 1990s, said Lee. “We’ve all believed it for quite a long while,” she said. “But none of the trials since have shown these results. We somehow haven’t adjusted to that data.”