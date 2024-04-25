How commodity traders switched off Pakistan energy

In the long run, Pakistani officials concede, they’ll have to develop alternatives to imported gas, whether by increasing domestic production of coal or through a large-scale shift to renewables. But any solution will require years and billions of dollars—money Pakistan doesn’t have. The only near-term source of cash is the IMF; as a condition for securing a $3 billion injection from the fund, the government is slashing fuel and electricity subsidies, lowering the risk of default but putting households and industry under even more pressure.