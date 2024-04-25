How commodity traders switched off Pakistan energy

Un articolo di Bloomberg descrive le origini della fortissima crisi energetica che, nell’indifferenza dei media mondiali, sta devastando il paese.
Da più di due anni il gas naturale, con il quale vengono alimentate industrie, centrali elettriche e anche i riscaldamenti domestici, scarseggia. Per ottenerlo dall’estero il Pakistan ha dato fondo alle proprie riserve di valuta pregiata e ora è sull’orlo del fallimento.
Nel corso dell’ultimo decennio il Pakistan aveva stipulato contratti a lungo termine per la fornitura di gas naturale liquefatto, ma a partire dalla fine del 2021 due dei suoi principali fornitori (la svizzera Gunvar e, in misura minore e per meno tempo, l’ENI) hanno interrotto le forniture e, tramite cavilli legali, rescisso o sospeso i contratti. Vedendo le truppe russe ammassarsi al confine ucraino, le aziende avevano intuito che il prezzo sui mercati spot sarebbe esploso, e quindi che il gas destinato al Pakistan avrebbe potuto avere destinazioni molto più redditizie. E infatti quel gas è finito tutto su mercati sui mercati europei e est-asiatici, a prezzi tripli rispetto a quelli previsti dall’accordo tra i due colossi del gas e il Pakistan. Il governo pakistano ha dovuto comprare a sua volta il gas sul mercato spot, a prezzo molto più elevato, e razionare l’energia, il che ha portato al disastro il suo settore manifatturiero.
In the long run, Pakistani officials concede, they’ll have to develop alternatives to imported gas, whether by increasing domestic production of coal or through a large-scale shift to renewables. But any solution will require years and billions of dollars—money Pakistan doesn’t have. The only near-term source of cash is the IMF; as a condition for securing a $3 billion injection from the fund, the government is slashing fuel and electricity subsidies, lowering the risk of default but putting households and industry under even more pressure.
Decision-makers in Pakistan’s energy industry say they’ve learned a painful lesson about international commodity markets. “As a supplier, if you have the option to sell it to Germany over Pakistan, 99 times out of a hundred you sell it to Germany,” Maniar, the Sui Southern Gas executive, says in an interview at the company’s offices in Karachi. To conserve electricity, the hallways of the building are dark. “You cannot stop people from making money.”
