I limiti della fotografia computazionale

Per quanto la tecnologia mobile possa essere avanzata (e in continua evoluzione), sono diverse le limitazioni a ciò che essa può fare.
In quest’articolo Will Yager, di yager.io, si concentra in particolare sui limiti della fotografia tramite telefono cellulare e sui motivi che portano invece alcune persone a utilizzare ancora macchine fotografiche dedicate.
E lo fa partendo da un aneddoto:
[…] when I first take the picture on my iPhone, for a split second the image looks fine. Then, after some processing completes, it’s replaced with the absolute garbage you see here. Something in the iPhone’s image processing pipeline is taking a perfectly intelligible and representative (if perhaps slightly blurry) image and replacing it with an “improved” image that looks like crap.
I quattro grandi argomenti affrontati in questo articolo sono:
- Diametro della lente dell’obiettivo
- Qualità del percorso ottico
- Dimensione dei pixel e profondità del sensore
- Interventi del software per ricondurre ogni foto a modelli preesistenti
E le conclusioni sono quantomeno lapidarie:
In any case, the camera is just guessing what’s in your image. If your image is “out-of-band”, that is, not something the software is trained to guess, any attempts to computationally “improve” your image are just going to royally trash it up.
