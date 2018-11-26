I object – Ian Hislop’s search for dissent [EN]

A cura di @mah.

Il British Museum ospita la mostra I Object – Ian Hislop’s search for dissent, una raccolta di oggetti sul dissenso nel mondo attraverso i secoli.

Ian Hislop, editor of the satirical magazine Private Eye, has been invited by the British Museum to curate an exhibition celebrating the variety, ingenuity and extent of dissent around the world. With the help of museum curators he’s collected artefacts that tell a story of the way people have made a stand, however humble or grand, against the constraints of the society in which they find themselves living from ancient Babylon to modern Washington DC.