Il presidente di Stanford si dimette

Il presidente di Stanford e importante neuroacienziato Tessier-Levigne si dimette in seguito ad uno scandalo sui dati di alcune sue pubblicazioni. Ne parla Theo Baker su The Stanford Daily.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne will resign effective Aug. 31, according to communications released by the University Wednesday morning. He will also retract or issue lengthy corrections to five widely cited papers for which he was principal author after a Stanford-sponsored investigation found “manipulation of research data.”

Due commenti sulle dimissioni:

