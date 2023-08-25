La guerra al poligono del Giappone

The Guardian, in un long read di Samanth Subramanian, narra la vicenda della diffusione di una specie vegetale alloctona, pericolosamente infestante, il poligono del Giappone (Reynoutria japonica Houtt.). Un problema di grande rilievo in Gran Bretagna, un vero incubo per i giardinieri che fa crollare anche il prezzo delle proprietà i cui giardini sono infestati da questa pianta.

Knotweed has been a British plant since the 19th century, but as a species, it is still called “invasive” – a word referring not only to its origins abroad, in Japan, but also to how it has run riot through the country. Through many countries, in fact: across much of Europe and North America, knotweed has conquered woods and pasture, asphalt and urban wasteland. Unchecked, knotweed grows audaciously: it can rise by eight feet in the course of a single summer month. One biologist told me that she regularly came across doubledecker-sized colonies of knotweed during her fieldwork in northern France. Another expert, in Wales, recalled the biggest stand of knotweed he’d ever seen: a monster that straggled over 20,000 sq metres – nearly enough room to park four Boeing 747s. Some of the sites chosen for the 2012 Olympics had so much knotweed that it cost £70m to clean them up.

Il poligono del Giappone ha la sua arma segreta: il rizoma che si trova sotto terra, che può rimanere dormiente per decenni, è il vero strumento grazie al quale si diffonde con tanta facilità.

Other hardy invasives in Britain, such as the rhododendron or the Himalayan balsam, spread through seed. Their propagative apparatus – the seed pods – are plain to see, easier to assail. Knotweed produces seeds as well, but its singular weapon lies out of sight. Beneath the earth is its rhizome, a network of stems that grow laterally, sending up new shoots wherever they can. Bowes described the rhizome to me as the plant’s “battery”, a dense store of energy. Even when it has been shorn of its stalks, or suppressed by weedkiller, or trapped below concrete, a rhizome can stay dormant for as long as 20 years, waiting for better days. This is why knotweed prospers – and why it preys on the mind. There is always the fear that it is merely lying in wait, ready to burst forth again. Disturbing the rhizome in even the mildest way provokes it to grow; shredding it is like lopping off the head of a hydra. Even a thumbnail-size fragment of it, resembling raw, orange-coloured ginger, can generate a whole new plant.