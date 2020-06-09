Le amare elezioni boliviane

Il New York Times parla (link alternativo) delle ultime elezioni in Bolivie, quando, a seguito di accuse di frodi elettorali e col supporto dell’esercito, Evo Morales si è trovato a dover lasciare la presidenza e il paese.

Now, a study by independent researchers, using data obtained by The New York Times from the Bolivian electoral authorities, has found that the Organization of American States’ statistical analysis was itself flawed.

The conclusion that Mr. Morales’s share of the vote jumped inexplicably in the final ballots relied on incorrect data and inappropriate statistical techniques, the researchers found.