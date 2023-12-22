Le specie di uccelli selvatici d’Europa sono in pericolo

La conservazione degli uccelli selvatici in Europa sta attraversando una fase particolarmente critica, secondo una valutazione aggiornata e completa dello stato delle varie popolazioni pubblicata nel giugno scorso dalla Cambridge University Press. Il declino di queste specie, alcune delle quali molto familiari agli europei, viene raccontato in un articolo di Esther Kettel su The Conversation.

Since the first assessment, which was carried out in 1994, the number of European bird species that are of global conservation concern has trebled. Snowy owl, northern lapwing, Eurasian curlew, steppe eagle and bearded vulture have all been unlucky enough to make this list. The assessment used data collected on 546 bird species to estimate population sizes and trends throughout Europe. Species were then assigned one of five categories depending on their extinction risk, considering whether a species is of global or European conservation concern and whether its distribution is concentrated within Europe. The number of species that are of conservation concern across the continent is worrying, but sadly not particularly surprising. Many of the species that are declining have been doing so for at least the past three decades – and this study highlights that not much has changed.

Le cause di questo declino vanno ricercate nei cambiamenti climatici, nello sfruttamento del suolo e nelle tecniche di utilizzo dei terreni, oltre che nella competizione con le specie invasive e naturalmente nell’inquinamento. La distruzione e il degrado dell’habitat, uno dei principali fattori di declino della popolazione di uccelli, colpisce il 93% delle specie minacciate a livello globale. Il numero di esemplari di tortora europea dal 1980, per esempio, è diminuito di quasi l’80% in tutta Europa, mentre nel Regno Unito la loro popolazione si è ridotta addirittura del 98% dagli anni ’70. Sinora si è intervenuti creando una serie di aree protette la cui efficacia è molto evidente, ma per invertire questa preoccupante tendenza occorre ripristinare gli habitat.

A compelling case emerges from Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park, where areas of cropland have been converted into restored grassland. Over a three-year period after grassland restoration, the abundance and diversity of farmland bird species increased by 35% and 40% respectively.

Anche il Guardian ha recentemente parlato di questo problema ponendo l’accento sui danni causati dall’uso di pesticidi e fertilizzanti e sull’urbanizzazione, riferendosi a uno studio, pubblicato su Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, che ha esaminato come 170 specie di uccelli abbiano risposto a quattro diffuse pressioni antropiche, tra cui l’intensificazione dell’agricoltura, il cambiamento della copertura forestale, l’urbanizzazione e la crisi climatica.