Sono un multimilionario e penso che il nostro sistema fiscale non sia al servizio della maggioranza degli americani [EN]

Il Guardian ospita il parere di un ricco datore di lavoro statunitense riguardo al problema della differenza di reddito tra datori di lavoro e lavoratori.

Secondo l’autore lo sbilanciamento è diventato eccessivo e deve essere risolto per via legislativa.

From my vantage, as a CEO in manufacturing, it’s clear that my peers do not, by and large, take their tax savings and reinvest them in higher wages and job creation – all the things that might help stave off a recession. Instead, they tend to keep it all to themselves, because our tax laws allow them to.

Il motivo del suo parere è che le azioni di singoli, anche volenterosi, non sono adatte a bilanciare un intero sistema che favorisce ed incentiva l’avidità umana.

Rather, fixing the problem means that our elected officials need to implement a tax system that puts my money, and the money of all multimillionaires and billionaires, to its best use: running our military, building our roads and bridges, educating our youth, providing healthcare. This kind of tax policy acknowledges that that government has to be paid for, and those of us that have derived the most from this country must pay more simply because we can.