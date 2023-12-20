Take an interstellar tour: what would you see if you could travel around our galaxy?

Inizia con questa segnalazione di Windy lo speciale Notizie dal sistema soolare erede di “Notizie dal sistema solare ” (la fantasia galoppa!) che Me mi ha lasciato in eredità. Spero di essere alla sua altezza. L’immagine l’avevo creata con Bing proprio per la segnalazione ma siccome è proprio bellina è stata promossa a banner dello speciale. Il boxino in basso è invece di Kenmare che ringrazio.

Brian Clegg, divulgatore scientifico tradotto anche in Italia, ci accompagna sulle pagine del Guardian in un tour immaginario attraverso la nostra galassia.

Astronomy and cosmology can feel detached from everyday reality. But what if we could take a 23rd-century starship tour through the Milky Way and experience the cosmos like an Earth-bound tourist visiting exotic destinations? What would we see from our window? Although physicists enjoy speculating about warp drives, or using wormholes to jump between locations, there is no way to travel faster than light at present. So we’re assuming a fictional ability to do this – but beyond that, everything we will encounter on our voyage is based on best current theories.

Si tratta di poche tappe, dai confini del nostro Sistema Solare, dove si trovano le sonde Pioneer 11 e Vicking 1&2 alla Nebulosa di Orione (M 42 o NGC 1976), un vivaio stellare a circa 1500 anni luce da noi. Si passa poi per un disco di polvere con pianeti in formazione e per un pianeta extrasolare già formato, Trappist-1e. Betelgeuse, una supergigante rossa nella costellazione di Orione, è l’occasione per parlare delle supernove. Un breve passaggio per la Via Lattea e si ritorna a casa.

With a final jump, we return to Earth. It’s tiny in the perspective of the galaxy, let alone the universe. Yet this is a special place. Planets like ours, with so many things right for life, are rare. A whole host of features have come together. Earth sits in the “Goldilocks zone” – not too hot nor too cold for liquid water, seemingly essential for life. Our unusually large moon stabilises the Earth’s orbit, and the Earth’s active surface, a result of the moon’s formation, helps keep our environment in balance. We have a stable star, plus a strong magnetic field and ozone layer protecting Earth from deadly solar radiation. Some say that Earth isn’t anything special. But it truly is, and we need to keep it that way.

Clegg non è l’unico che propone simili viaggi immaginari, Robert Roy Britt propone The Milky Way: A Tourist’s Guide e Ker Than propone The New Tourist’s Guide to the Milky Way (ma le immagini sono sparite).

Un video di meno di 3 minuti dell’ESA

Un giro proposto dal sito del telescopio spaziale Chandra: A Virtual Field Trip: Stars of the Milky Way

con una curiosa sonificazione delle immagini e alcuni tour in 3D o realtà virtuale da visualizzare sugli smartphone (pazientate per caricarli) , per il 3D simulato. Aggiungendo il visore dovreste avere una visuale 3D premendo sul pulsantino 3D in basso a destra.

