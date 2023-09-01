Una parte della galassia a spirale M51 vista dal JWST (MIRI). ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – settembre 2023 1 Set 2023 di Me • 0 commenti Le principali notizie di agosto riassunte nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites: 25.08 – India Lands Russia Crashes // Mystery of Neptune Clouds // Red Shift Drift 19.08 – True Darkness of The Universe // New MOND Evidence // SETI Symposium. 11.08 – LK-99 Superconductor Update // Ingenuity’s Unscheduled Landing // SuperHeavy Hot Fire Test. 04.08 – Voyager-2 Lost Contact // Potential Superconductor Breakthrough // Sgr A* Companion.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.