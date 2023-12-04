Veleni e tossine vegetali, parte integrante della vita quotidiana

Nature introduce il libro “Most Delicious Poison: The Story of Nature’s Toxins — From Spices to Vices“. L’autore Noah Whiterman racconta come le piante abbiano sviluppato veleni e tossine per proteggersi dagli erbivori nella loro evoluzione, veleni che l’uomo ha imparato ad aggirare, apprezzare e in generale sfruttare a proprio vantaggio. E che alcune volte qualcosa va storto.

Per esempio, un farmaco per proteggere dalle aritmie può essere inibito se il paziente mangia pompelmo o ne beve il succo:

my father […] was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia and was prescribed the blood-thinning drug warfarin. But after a few years of relative stability, tests showed that his body was no longer metabolizing the warfarin properly. Searching for an explanation, doctors eventually realized that my father had started drinking grapefruit juice with his breakfast. The fruit contains chemicals called furanocoumarins, which stop warfarin being metabolized in the liver.

Le proteine del cervello dette recettori GABA se attivate hanno un effetto calmante; possiamo trovare le molecole che li attivano negli alcoolici, oppure nell’olio e nelle resine degli abeti. L’autore ipotizza che le piante abbiano sviluppato queste difese chimiche per proteggersi dagli erbivori e sopravvivere.

Whether α-pinene interacts with GABA A receptors in people has yet to be proved, but the author proposes that this might explain some of the benefits of walking in the deep woods. For many, the scent of balsam seems to slow time, making the world fall away for a moment.

I crisantemi producono la piretrina, una tossina naturale che causa l’attivazione incontrollata delle cellule nervose. Letale per gli insetti ma innocua per gli uomini, grazie ad una singola differenza genetica che rende gli insetti 100 volte più reattivi. Usiamo la piretrina negli shampoo per i pidocchi, la sua variante sintetica (permetrina) per insetticidi per per collari anti-pulci. Ma solo per i cani, i gatti non hanno questa differenza che li protegge.