A cura di @Massiv.

L’Economic Policy Institute ha pubblicato dodici grafici per mostrare quali dovrebbero essere i reali problemi che la politica statunitense dovrebbe impegnarsi a risolvere:

Inequalities, and the inequities in opportunity that they represent, permeate all areas of American society. The real problems policies must tackle include stagnating wages of American workers who have lost economic leverage, wage and wealth gaps based on race, and unequal educational opportunities for children from lower-income families. Unfortunately the policy focus on the last year, culminating in the end-of-year passage of massive tax cuts for corporations, addressed nonexistent problems rather than the real problems we face. EPI’s Top Charts of 2017 tell the story in images.