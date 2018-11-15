Attore bianco che si identifica come nero vince posto riservato a persone appartenenti a minoranze.

A cura di @Perodatrent.

In UK un posto di direttore di teatro, riservato ad appartenenti a minoranze etniche (BAME), è stato attribuito ad un attore di origini irlandesi, Anthony Lennon.

L’attore, nonostante sia di origine irlandese, ha pelle scura e capelli ricci, come i fratelli, e per questo da giovane era stato oggetto di scherno razziale. Aveva così deciso di identificarsi nella cultura nera, e aveva aggiunto al suo nome quelli di Taharka Ekundayo, e interpretava ruoli di personaggi neri.

But critics have blasted the decision, accusing Mr Lennon of taking up a position that should have gone to someone from the Bame community. Trevor Phillips said: “Institutions are so desperate these days to show how inclusive they are on issues of self-identification that I’m afraid I saw something like this coming.

“The problem is of course that the people who lose out are the minorities. White liberals are so desperate to show how lovely they are to minorities that they do things that end up causing more harm.