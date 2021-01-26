C’è un nuovo blu in città

È stato messo in commercio un nuovo colore. Si chiama YInMn, e per ora costa un sacco, ma non se ne scopriva uno da 200 anni e questo ha delle particolari proprietà.

Named after its chemical components of yttrium, indium and manganese oxides, YInMn absorbs red and green wavelengths while reflecting blue wavelengths to produce a bright blue color. The unique hue, which is a hybrid of ultramarine and cobalt blue, fills “a gap in the range of colors,” art supply manufacturer Georg Kremer tells Artnet News.