Cheese, agosto 2022: under the boardwalk

“Under the Boardwalk” The Drifters (1964)

Bruce Willis & The Temptation

Oh when the sun beats down and burns the tar up on the roof

And your shoes get so hot you wish your tired feet were fire proof

Under the boardwalk, down by the sea, yeah

On a blanket with my baby is where I’ll be

(Under the boardwalk) out of the sun

(Under the boardwalk) we’ll be havin’ some fun

(Under the boardwalk) people walking above

(Under the boardwalk) we’ll be making love

Under the boardwalk, boardwalk

From the park you hear the happy sound of a carousel

Mm-mm, you can almost taste the hot dogs and French fries they sell

Under the boardwalk, down by the sea

On a blanket with my baby is where I’ll be