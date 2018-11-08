Ci dirigiamo verso un nuovo Cretaceo, non una nuova normalità [EN]

Su suggerimento di @lurker.
Secondo Peter Forbes, che ne parla in un articolo per Aeon, gli attuali mutamenti climatici ci condurranno a condizioni simili a quelle conosciute dalla terra durante il periodo Cretaceo.
Should it come to pass, any new era with a Cretaceous-like climate wouldn’t precisely mirror the original. For a start, the continents were then in very different positions: India was an island still thousands of miles south of its union with Asia; a broad ocean separated Africa (with South America still attached) from Eurasia. But in a Cretaceous rerun, there would very likely be no ice at the poles once again, and sea levels would be about 216 feet (66 metres) above current levels.
Immagine da Wikimedia.
