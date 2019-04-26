Come Lee Kwan Yew creò una Singapore a propria immagine [EN]

A cura di @Temp.

Un articolo dello Straitstimes ripercorre l’ascesa politica del presidente singaporeano Lee Kuan Yew e ne descrive le politiche intraprese per imporre le proprie abitudini personali a livello nazionale.

Did Mr Lee create a Singapore in his own image? Did he socially engineer and shape the behaviour of a nation according to his fastidious preferences?

It is impossible to tease out where a leader’s preferences begin, and where a country’s values end. The prerogative of a leader after all is to shape an organisation, a country, according to his will.

Mr Lee was notoriously fussy about order and cleanliness. Not surprisingly, Singapore is known the world over for both even today. He believed a tidy city bespoke an orderly government, a people with good social habits, and pride in their surroundings.