Il laboratorio biologico dell’ US Army è chiuso per precauzione

Il laboratorio di guerra biologica di Forte Detrick, nel Maryland, ha ricevuto un ordine di fermo dei lavori dal Center for Disease Control per questioni di sicurezza. Il New York Times, riportando questa notizia, descrive brevemente le ricerche attualmente svolte all’USAMRIID e il tipo di problematiche incontrate di recente.

The problems date back to May 2018, when storms flooded and ruined a decades-old steam sterilization plant that the institute had been using to treat wastewater from its labs […] The damage halted research for months