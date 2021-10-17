Dollari fantasma per monete virtuali

Una delle caratteristiche più note delle criptovalute è la spiccata volatilità, che può renderle attrattive come investimento speculativo ma ne complica molto quello che dovrebbe essere il loro uso primario — come moneta, appunto. Le cosiddette stablecoins sono nate per risolvere questo problema, agganciandosi a una grande valuta nazionale o un paniere di prodotti finanziari più più stabili: ma la principale di esse, Tether, suscita da tempo dubbi sulla propria effettiva solidità ed ha attirato l’attenzione delle autorità finanziarie statunitensi.

Bloomberg Businessweek ci racconta una nuova storia di finanza creativa e probabile illegalità dal crypto space, disponibile sia in formato testo che audio.

In July, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen summoned the chair of the Federal Reserve, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and six other top officials for a meeting to discuss Tether. The absurdity of the situation couldn’t have been lost on them: inflation was spiking, a Covid surge threatened the economic recovery, and Yellen wanted to talk about a digital currency dreamed up by the former child actor who’d missed a penalty shot in The Mighty Ducks. But Tether had gotten so large that it threatened to put the U.S. financial system at risk.