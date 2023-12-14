Dopo 13 anni e 5.000 immagini si chiude il progetto fotografico di Martin Bond

Il Guardian in un articolo di Donna Ferguson presenta il lavoro di Martin Bond, un progetto fotografico iniziato 13 anni fa volto a celebrare la quotidianità di Cambridge, grazie a scatti che fossero in grado di restituire un ritratto della città ogni giorno dell’anno.

Una sfida che ha impedito al fotografo di allontanarsi per più di una notte dalla sua città, che era intenzionato a immortalare da un punto di vista diverso dal solito: dopo tredici anni e 5.000 fotografie il suo progetto si è concluso.

I feel a bit sad – I’m going to miss doing it. And I’m worried I might spend the day in bed now,” he said, having not been able to leave the city for more than one night since the project began. “The power of capturing everyday moments reminds us that we’re human. There’s a connectedness that we sometimes take for granted or are not aware of. All I’m really doing is just tuning in to those little personal moments and interactions that happen thousands of times over, in every street, because they chime with me and I think they will chime with others.

All’inizio Martin Bond si era concentrato sulle persone che animano Cambridge, ma che col passare del tempo ha sentito la necessità di far diventare protagonista anche l’architettura della città e i College.

For about a year, I deliberately avoided taking pictures of the colleges. But after a while, I realised that actually I couldn’t ignore the architecture, because it is pretty phenomenal. So I thought, as well as trying to show people from outside the city that there is another beautiful side to Cambridge, I should try to show the people who live here that there is a more secret and perhaps different way of looking at the buildings they are so used to. And that might rekindle their love affair of where they live.

Il lavoro di Bond è stato molto seguito e la sua foto più apprezzata risale ai tempi del lockdown, un ritratto del defunto capo portiere del Peterhouse College dell’università, Gerald Meade, mentre annaffiava i narcisi.

For me, it was so reassuring. It was a classic British ‘keep calm and carry on’ moment – a sense that, even in this madness, some things will be maintained and somehow, it’s going to be alright.

È uscito intanto il primo libro fotografico di Bond, Town and Gown, con 365 immagini scelte dai primi sette anni del suo diario.

Visto il tema del contest fotografico di quest’anno, questo articolo potrebbe essere uno spunto per trarre ispirazione. Un fotografo che ha catturato immagini la sua città, Cambridge, volendo uscire dallo stereotipo che ne fanno altri fotografi.