È cambiato qualcosa in Scozia con la Brexit? [EN]

Sette anni dopo il referendum sull’indipendenza The Guardian raccoglie le opinioni di alcuni scrittori, poeti, registi e commediografi che cercano di catturare l’umore del loro paese e si chiedono cosa significherebbe oggi per la Scozia lasciare il Regno Unito.

Val McDermid, nota giallista favorevole all’indipendenza fin dai tempi del referendum, sottolinea come molti scozzesi abbiano scelto di votare no nel 2014 temendo che la separazione dal Regno Unito avrebbe comportato l’uscita della Scozia dalla UE.

William Boyd, scrittore e sceneggiatore, ai tempi del referendum avrebbe votato no all’indipendenza se avesse potuto, ma spiega come la Brexit abbia cambiato completamente il suo modo di vedere le cose:

In 2014 I would have voted against Scottish independence, had I been allowed, but being part of the Scottish diaspora I was disenfranchised along with countless others. However, since 2014, the big, unignorable, overweeming fact that has changed everything is Brexit. Consequently, the concept of an independent Scotland becoming part of the EU is very alluring to an ardent Scottish remainer.

Andrés Nicolàs Ordorica, poeta e scrittore nato da una famiglia di emigranti messicani che vive ad Edimburgo, intravvede con l’indipendenza della Scozia la possibilità di costruire un paese nuovo che si apra sempre più e che dia concrete garanzie di una vita migliore a tutti i suoi abitanti.

I dream a future Scotland that continues to uplift all its citizens, where xenophobia, transphobia, ableism and racism have no place.

Secondo il parere di John Burnside, poeta e scrittore, la Brexit prima e la pandemia poi hanno provocato uno slittamento della cultura tory nella direzione di un maggiore autoritarismo, con una deriva verso la xenofobia mai così accentuata.

That this is so gives me no pleasure – I partly grew up in England, and I love it – but it does clarify the current question of how best to proceed. Back in 2014, I would have proposed staying in the fight and trying to work with our neighbours to the south to pursue some greater good. Now, however, I suspect that the best way for Scottish folk to help our brothers over the border is to break the ties that have bound us together for three centuries, and let fate take its course.

Jaimini Jethwa (produttrice e regista) teme invece che non sia il momento giusto per una separazione, in considerazione delle difficoltà che il mondo contemporaneo costringerà ad affrontare.

“The world is going through vast metamorphoses and the last thing we need is division “

Infine Hannah Lavery (scrittrice, poetessa e performer scozzese) teme che il paese sia esausto e impreparato a cimentarsi con un secondo referendum e con tutto quello che comporta:

I am not totally sure that we have the luxury, the privilege of time, or the emotional energy, to have our politics, our civic spaces, our communities, divided and overwhelmed by another referendum campaign, especially one that is tainted by the Alba party’s bampot narrative. We are all exhausted. But if the conversation is one about how we will create a better society that works for us all, one that is progressive, welcoming and engaged with the world, if a referendum inspires us to think about how we better tackle our global, national and local emergencies, then I would welcome it.

L‘articolo continua con i pareri di Janey Godley (scrittrice e commediografa), Kathleen Jamie (poetessa e saggista) e AL Kennedy ( scrittrice, accademica e stand-up comedian).

Immagine da Pixabay