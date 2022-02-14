È morto a 75 anni Ivan Reitman, il regista di “Ghostbusters”

È morto a 75 anni Ivan Reitman, produttore e regista noto soprattutto per aver diretto nel 1984 Ghostbusters – Acchiappafantasmi, il seguito Ghostbusters II del 1989 e diverse altre commedie di successo come I gemelli (1988) e Junior (1994), entrambe con Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
14 Feb 2022 • 0 commenti
