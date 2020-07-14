È morto il conduttore televisivo statunitense Grant Imahara, noto soprattutto per “Mythbusters”: aveva 49 anni

È morto a 49 anni Grant Imahara, presentatore televisivo statunitense noto soprattutto per aver partecipato al programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters. Secondo lo Hollywood Reporter Imahara sarebbe morto per un aneurisma cerebrale. Imahara era nato a Los Angeles, California, da una
Fonte: il Post Cultura
14 Lug 2020
