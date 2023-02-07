Thriving on Mars [EN]

Esattamente cosa ci vorrebbe per una presenza umana su Marte, più duratura di un ‘issare la bandiera’ come è stato per la Luna finora? Che cosa potremmo sfruttare per la costruzione e il mantenimento della base, e cosa ci mancherebbe? Aeon fa il punto della situazione: scegliendo bene il posto in cui atterrare, si può contare di ricavare acqua, ossigeno e anidride carbonica dal ghiaccio già presente al suolo, e di proteggerci dal freddo e dalle radiazioni costruendo ripari sotterranei. Restano però moltissimi problemi, come la durata del viaggio (perfino più lunga delle traversate oceaniche nei secoli passati), o la polvere marziana, che è potenzialmente cancerogena e può danneggiare le nostre macchine.

Più in generale, una missione su Marte dovrebbe essere totalmente autosufficiente: in caso di emergenza, non sarà possibile inviare nessun rifornimento di materiale, o nuovo personale specializzato. È una situazione che ricorda le basi antartiche di oggi, ma che è ancora più estrema.

Antarctica, despite our technology, remains one of the most isolated and inhospitable places on the planet. Almost everything that is needed – barring air, and water – has to be shipped or flown in, over vast distances and not without risk. Heavy seas, thick ice, a storm, an extra-cold snap: all see food and fuel stuck on a dock or on a runway. Antarctic bases don’t run a just-in-time supply chain, because when that supply chain is inevitably interrupted, people might die. Planning for those interruptions means having to take, and store, far more than is normally needed. Those of us who aren’t preppers will baulk at the amount of groceries required to keep a single person fed for a couple of months: the wintertime population of the Amundsen-Scott base, right on the South Pole, is 50.

(…)

Now, imagine that happening on Mars. A fully functioning base, sited in the most favourable position, and enjoying a multiply redundant infrastructure maintained by shifts of highly motivated and trained engineers, is still in a far, far more precarious position than any Antarctic base is today. A mercy dash to air-drop urgent medical supplies in Antarctica from the South Island of New Zealand is difficult but possible: the travel time, once everything is in place, is a matter of hours. Meanwhile, if the launch window is being kind, Earth to Mars is nine months. New generations of space drives will inevitably reduce that, but nothing can be done to erase the vast distances between the two planets. At best, 56 million kilometres (c35 million miles). At worst, when Earth is one side of the Sun, and Mars the other, 400 million kilometres (c250 million miles).