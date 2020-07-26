stiamo tranquilli…

Gli impianti di desalinizzazione producono più salamoia di quanto si pensasse

Gli impianti di desalinizzazione producono più salamoia di quanto si pensasse

26 Lug 2020 di JIJ0 commenti

National Geographic parla dei danni causati dagli impianti di desalinizzazione.

As clean freshwater has become scarcer around the world—especially in arid regions such as the Middle East and North Africa—those countries that can afford it have increasingly turned to desalination. That energy-intensive process extracts salt from sea (or other saline) water, transforming it into water that’s fit for human consumption. There are now nearly 16,000 desalination plants either active or under construction across the globe.

 

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.