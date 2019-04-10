Il contatto umano oggi è un bene di lusso [EN]

A cura di @Andreas.

Il New York Times spiega come in un’epoca piena (link alternativo) di schermi poterne fare a meno stia diventato uno status symbol.

The rich do not live like this. The rich have grown afraid of screens. They want their children to play with blocks, and tech-free private schools are booming. Humans are more expensive, and rich people are willing and able to pay for them. Conspicuous human interaction — living without a phone for a day, quitting social networks and not answering email — has become a status symbol.