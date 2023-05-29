Il dibattito intellettuale non è un cocktail party

Quando il giornalista dell’Atlantic George Packer ricevette un premio in memoria di Christopher Hitchens scrisse come acceptance speech un articolo intitolato “I Nemici della Scrittura”:

One of the major enemies of writing, he says, is the need for belonging, as “numerically codified by social media, with its likes, retweets, friends, and followers.” As he told the ceremony’s attendees, “Writers are now expected to identify with a community and to write as its representatives. In a way, this is the opposite of writing to reach other people. When we open a book or click on an article, the first thing we want to know is which group the writer belongs to. […]”

“My students have come of age during a decade when public discourse means taking a position and sticking with it,” “The most influential writers are those who create a dazzling moral clarity. Its light is meant to overpower subjects, not illuminate them.”

Hitchens era famoso per gli insulti che rivolgeva ai suoi avversari anche una volta morti, per le sue posizioni apodittiche e per l’ostinazione estrema. Iniziò la sua carriera come polemista di sinistra e la concluse come un fanatico dell’impero americano e del neo-ateismo, animato da un dogmatismo peggiore di quello dei fedeli religiosi che disprezzava.

Si può vedere nell’ideale di Packer non solo la distanza emotiva e morale che rende possibile il disinvolto opinionismo su guerre lontane, ma anche le radici della preoccupazione di Packer per i social media, che ha fatto crollare il divario tra gli scrittori e il resto del mondo. Li sottopone alla rabbia e al ridicolo di persone che non hanno la più pallida idea di quanto fosse affascinante Hitchens di persona e non hanno particolari motivi per interessarsene.

Uno sviluppo insostenibile e minaccioso per coloro che credono che le dinamiche sociali, più del contenuto delle discussioni stesse, siano l’infrastruttura della propria vita intellettuale. Per loro la condanna morale viola la sacralità del discorso stesso, in particolare se l’oggetto della critica ha visto riconosciuta la sua intelligenza in tutti i modi abituali – i ruoli giusti, le firme giuste nei posti giusti – e in particolare se le critiche sono fatte con toni stridenti.

This is why outrage has been redefined as a kind of stupidity. Esteemed writers can be celebrated for being loud, angry, and rude, as Hitchens was. But they are never called shrill. For shrillness connotes desperation, and desperation belongs to the lesser world—the world inhabited by ordinary people, who often argue not because they need to argue, but simply because they need.

Il vero nemico della scrittura che Packer evoca non è l’appartenenza o la paura, ma il lettore. L’atto stesso di rispondere negativamente alla scrittura è considerato un sintomo di irrazionalità, in particolare se intrapreso da un gruppo considerevole di persone, che è sempre, sempre, una folla.

Lo scrittore nel mirino può interpretare il visionario solitario e incompreso, non come Galileo, ma quasi. “Se non hai una comunità dietro di te, che garantisca per te, che ti sostenga, assalisca i tuoi avversari e li uccida, allora chi sei?” chiede Packer. “Un semplice frammento distaccato di un sé che scrive, sempre vulnerabile all’essere punito per la tua indipendenza da un gruppo o da un altro, o, peggio ancora, ignorato.”

Un vittimismo fuori luogo di gente che scrive su testate dell’élite e si atteggia come vergasse un opuscolo clandestino, tipo samizdat, che clandestinamente tiene viva la fiammella della buona scrittura.