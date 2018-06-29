Il dolore animale ha a che fare con la comunicazione, non solo col sentire [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Persiles.

Un articolo pubblicato su Aeon spiega i meccanismi di comunicazione del dolore negli animali.

If you watch kids at a local playground, sooner or later one of them will run around and fall face-first to the ground. For a moment, there’s likely to be silence. Then the child will look around, catch a glimpse of their parent, and finally burst into a deafening wail. The sequence of this child’s cry is no accident: it is a signal.