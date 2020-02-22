Il governo USA propone di appoggiare i concorrenti di Huawei contro la minaccia cinese [EN]

Il Los Angeles Time riporta la notizia che che il ministro della giustizia, William Barr, ha dichiarato che gli USA dovrebbero valutare urgentemente di entrare nel capitale azionario di concorrenti di Huawei per contrastare la minaccia che la Cina pone alla attuale supremazia tecnologica americana, anche acquisendo una quota di controllo.

“It’s all very well to tell our friends and allies that they shouldn’t install Huawei, but whose infrastructure are they going to install?” Barr asked at the event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There are only two companies that can compete with Huawei right now: Nokia and Ericsson.”

“We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach,” Barr continued. “The risk of losing the 5G struggle with China should vastly outweigh all other considerations.”